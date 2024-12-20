Cardi B Hopes Offset Would Die In Scathing Rant After Their Surprising Club Outing

The hateful and combative split continues.

Even though some fans thought that Cardi B and Offset's joint club outing the other day hinted at a more amicable place, the broken-up couple quickly dispelled any notion of reconciliation. They continued to rant against one another online, and in a surfaced clip reportedly recorded after this night out, the Bronx femcee absolutely goes off on the former Migo. She called him a "b***h" and called him out for "trying to push this narrative" that she wants him back. It's a pretty nasty situation overall that doesn't really have much of an end in sight, unless they refrain from airing themselves out on social media.

"Happy as f**k that I gave you attention for one day!" Cardi B ranted against Offset. "Now you’re trying to spin the narrative like I want to be with you, knowing that that’s not it. I gave you some time out of spite because another n***a pissed me the f**k off. [...] B***h, I will violate right now. This is why when your n***a get you mad, don’t go entertaining s**t from the past just because somebody else get you mad. Because they can’t f***ing wait."

Cardi B's Offset Rant

Also, Cardi B accused Offset of trying to get her to "crash out" in order to ward off her potential suitors. "F**k you, b***h," she ranted. "I will really violate and crash out for real. Stop. Leave me the f**k alone. I f***ing hate you, I wish you’d die. That’s how much I f***ing hate you, b***h." As for the Georgia MC, he has also pushed back against many of Cardi's accusations and the online narratives that she's pushing about their relationship dynamic.

Meanwhile, even their parenting skills came into question during this back-and-forth, despite Cardi B and Offset trying to keep their children out of it. But when one makes an accusation against another about this topic, the other party feels prompted to respond in kind. Hopefully the former couple's future clashes don't rope the kids into it, as their situation must be difficult enough. Sadly, we can't predict that this will get any nicer on the Internet.