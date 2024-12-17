Offset Throws Shade At Cardi B's Parenting After Rapper's CPS Drama

The rapper is not happy with his ex.

Offset and Cardi B have really made a run at being the messiest couple in hip hop. They've both achieved superstar status through music, but their personal drama has overshadowed their output in recent years. They regularly make headlines for dissing each other on social media. Offset will pop off about his iconic ex, and Cardi B will fire back with insults and NSFW screenshots from the father of her children. There's nothing that can done or said that would shock fans at this point. Or so we thought. Offset appeared to criticize Cardi's parenting skills on Monday, and fans were genuinely taken aback.

Offset did not mention his ex by name, but the messaging was not subtle. The Migos rapper posted text over a photo of himself partying on Instagram. In it, he accuses someone of spreading lies, and then tells fans to pray for the children of said person. "Lies told to make me look bad," he asserted. "I couldn't play how you do. Pray for them kids." Offset's comments were unexpected for multiple reasons. For one, the rapper has never been critical of Cardi's parenting in a public space. If anything, it was one of the points that both rappers seemingly saw eye-to-eye.

Offset Urged Fans To "Pray" For His Children

Second, Cardi B has recently been plagued with calls from Child Protective Services. The rapper claims she has been hounded by the organization over anonymous tips about her parenting. The drama started in September, and has carried on through to the end of 2024. Cardi B assured fans that she did not think Offset was responsible for the "tips." "That’s not wat happened that got nothing do wit him," Cardi wrote on Instagram. "He a loser but he didn’t do that. It was a prank call he had to fly out." Obviously, there has been a shift in terms of the way Offset perceives Cardi's parenting skills.

Cardi B recently put CPS on blast for their continued harassment. She assured fans that she treats her kids like "kings" and "queens." The rapper went as far as to threaten to release personal info about the CPS employee who had been repeatedly contacting her. Offset's decision to seemingly shade Cardi B also comes on the heels of a viral video involving both parties. The rappers were filmed throwing money at each other during a club appearance. Fans took to the Instagram comment section to put both on blast for acting recklessly despite their duties as parents.