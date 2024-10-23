Cardi B Wishes For Offset's Death In Blistering Twitter Meltdown

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Cardi B and Offset attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
The rapper went harder than ever.

Cardi B and Offset don't get along. It's a fact at this point. The two rappers may have children together, but there is nothing civil about their interactions in 2024. They set the internet on fire a few weeks ago, when they decided to air their dirty laundry on Instagram Live. Fans everywhere thought they had seen the worst of the Cardi B and Offset saga. Cardi decided to prove us all wrong on October 22. Seemingly out of nowhere, the "WAP" rapper went on a multi-tweet rant in which she said made absolutely brutal comments about her ex.

Cardi B came in hot, claiming that she genuinely hates Offset after everything they've been through. "Bro I wish the worst on this man," she asserted. "I never hated somebody soooo much and these b*tches be so [thirsty] to have him." Cardi then referred to the father of her children as "garbage," and asked women to take him off of her hands. "Please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is to heavy," she wrote. Cardi B had plenty more to say, though. "Fans tweeted at her to speak more positively about Offset, but it did not take. "I truly hate this dirty a*s narcissistic piece of sh*t," she added. "And his family and his friends never check him." Then, the rapper dropped a bomb.

Cardi B Claimed Offset Was An Unchecked 'Narcissist'

Another user suggested that Cardi B still has love for Offset. She did not like this. The rapper proceeded to state, unequivocally, that she wanted her former partner to die. "I wan him to get hit by a f*ckin truck," she announced. "He really is just a dark cloud on anybody life he enters." The most unexpected part of Cardi's Twitter meltdown, however, came when she defended Offset. Fans began to theorize that Offset was the person who called Child Protective Services on the rapper a day prior.

Cardi B, however, shut down the theory. She threw in an additional insult, but made it clear that he would never do something like that to her. "That’s not wat happened that got nothing do wit him," she asserted. "He a loser but he didn’t do that…It was a prank call he had to fly out and I couldn’t be there cause I’m hospitalized." Cardi B deleted the tweets shortly after concluding her rant. The venom with which she spoke about Offset will not be forgotten by fans, however. The same is likely true for Offset.

