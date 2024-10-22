Cardi B Livid After Child Protective Services Pays Her A Visit

A prank call led to the check-in.

Cardi B recently took to Instagram Live where she revealed that Child Protective Services and even a few cops paid a visit to her house recently. Overall, this would be an alarming visit for any parent. In the eyes of many, this kind of visit would signal some sort of wrongdoing. However, in this instance, it seems pretty clear that petty Stans are getting involved. As Cardi explained during her Instagram livestream, someone called CPS and alleged that there was abuse happening.

While Cardi B denies any wrongdoing, CPS has no choice but to investigate when they get these kinds of calls. Having said that, it is absolutely disgusting that a hater or a fan of another artist would try to get Cardi's kids taken away from her. Cardi agree with that sentiment and revealed that she vows to sue CPS and she also intends to sue the person who made the original call. While it remains to be seen if she will be able to track that person down (very unlikely as calls are anonymous), there is no doubt that her fans are on her side.

Cardi B Speaks Out

This has already been a stressful time for Cardi B and her family. She just gave birth to her third child a few weeks ago. Furthermore, she and Offset are currently going through a divorce, which adds a whole new layer to the stress. With this CPS call, we are sure that Cardi was feeling of frustration and anger towards those trying to bring her down. Hopefully, this does not happen again in the future, to any artist.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Stan culture has gone too far? What do you think it will take for fans and haters to stop acting in such ridiculous manners? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

