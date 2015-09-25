child protective services
- RelationshipsBlueface Says CPS Came To His House, Chrisean Rock Praises GodBlueface is reportedly under investigation for bringing strippers around his young son, Javaughn.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBlueface's Mom Speaks On Child Protective Services InvestigationKarlissa Saffold flipped the conversation to focus on Chrisean Rock's parenting rather than the rapper's.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBlueface Under Investigation By Child Protective Services, Police Called To Rapper's Home Nine Times Since MayWhen authorities saw the viral video of Blue and Jaidyn Alexis' son's in their house with strippers, there was some serious cause for concern.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCharleston White Calls Child Protective Services On Finesse2TymesCharleston White reported Finesse2Tymes for "child neglect," over his artist, Lil King.By Cole Blake
- GramSummer Walker Vows No More "Pictures, Hugs, Casual Chats, Autographs"After people threatened to call Child Protective Services on her, the singer calls "Deadianna" on interactions.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKellyanne Conway Accused Of Abuse After Daughter Claudia Posts TikTok VideoConway's teen daughter shared a video compilation that showed various moments where Kellyanne loses her temper.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna's Fight With Hairdresser Played Out On Surveillance FootageThe video seems to support claims that the hairdresser threw soda cans at Blac Chyna's Bentley.By Erika Marie
- MusicAlexis Sky Is Furious After Someone Called Child Protective Services On HerAlexis Sky ain't happy about some recent events. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTyrese Being Investigated Over Ex-Wife's Child Abuse ClaimsTyrese is being put under the microscope.By Matt F
- NewsRich Homie Quan Being Investigated By Child Protective Services For Smoking In Front Of His Baby BoyRich Homie Quan is being investigated by Child Protective Services for allegedly smoking a blunt in front of his baby boy.By Kevin Goddard