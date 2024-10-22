Fans Think Nicki Minaj Shaded Cardi B On Twitter And Here's Why

BYElias Andrews93 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Rings In New Year 2017 At E11EVEN Miami
MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 31: Nicki Minaj is seen at E11EVEN Miami as she rings in the New Year on December 31, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
The timing does line up.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B had one of the biggest rap beefs of the 2010s. They are the two biggest female rappers in the world, and their mutual disdain for one another played out on record and on social media. Things have cooled down in the 2020s, to an extent. Nicki Minaj has been busy beefing with other huge emcees like Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice. Cardi B, meanwhile, has been engaged in a very long and messy break up with Offset. The latter dynamic hit a critical mass in September, when Cardi aired out dirty laundry on Instagram. Which is why fans think Minaj may be throwing shade.

Let's talk about the Nicki Minaj tweet and then work backwards. The tweet was sent out on October 21. Nobody was mentioned by name, but the sentiment was blunt and critical. "H*es be forgetting that not everyone was a h*e," she wrote. The tweet blew up, as most of Minaj's posts do, but then the theories started to materialize. Fans questioned who Nicki Minaj could be referring to. Several users suggested Cardi B could be a potential candidate. Especially given the allegations that were recently made about her personal life.

Read More: Latto Raps Nicki Minaj’s “BedRock” Verse Despite Past Beef

Nicki Minaj Took Aim At 'H*es' In New Tweet

On September 26, Cardi B and Offset took their messy relationship to the masses. The two rappers went at each other on Instagram Live. Cardi criticized Offset for trying to take away items that she bought for herself, and Offset accused her of cheating on him while she was pregnant. The former didn't deny this allegation, she proceeded to call Offset a hypocrite and post NSFW screenshots of text convos. It didn't look good for either side. Nicki Minaj didn't have anything to say about the social media blow up when it happened, but the tweet would fall in line with other sneak disses that were believed to be aimed at the "WAP" rapper.

On the 2018 single "MAMA," Nicki Minaj allegedly dissed Cardi B over using her sexuality to get ahead in the music industry. "I was out in Spain rockin’ a Medusa head," she raps. "I ain’t never have to give a rap producer head. If I do, though, I’ma write a book like Supahead." Nicki Minaj has always places emphasis on motherhood and family in recent years. Her tweet is vague enough to apply to a number of people, but she knows that it will stir up controversy and speculation. Who do you think the rapper is referring to?

Read More: Nicki Minaj Angers Lil Kim Fans With Comments About Having The First Fan Army

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...