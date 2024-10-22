Fans Think Nicki Minaj Shaded Cardi B On Twitter And Here's Why

The timing does line up.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B had one of the biggest rap beefs of the 2010s. They are the two biggest female rappers in the world, and their mutual disdain for one another played out on record and on social media. Things have cooled down in the 2020s, to an extent. Nicki Minaj has been busy beefing with other huge emcees like Megan Thee Stallion and Ice Spice. Cardi B, meanwhile, has been engaged in a very long and messy break up with Offset. The latter dynamic hit a critical mass in September, when Cardi aired out dirty laundry on Instagram. Which is why fans think Minaj may be throwing shade.

Let's talk about the Nicki Minaj tweet and then work backwards. The tweet was sent out on October 21. Nobody was mentioned by name, but the sentiment was blunt and critical. "H*es be forgetting that not everyone was a h*e," she wrote. The tweet blew up, as most of Minaj's posts do, but then the theories started to materialize. Fans questioned who Nicki Minaj could be referring to. Several users suggested Cardi B could be a potential candidate. Especially given the allegations that were recently made about her personal life.

Nicki Minaj Took Aim At 'H*es' In New Tweet

On September 26, Cardi B and Offset took their messy relationship to the masses. The two rappers went at each other on Instagram Live. Cardi criticized Offset for trying to take away items that she bought for herself, and Offset accused her of cheating on him while she was pregnant. The former didn't deny this allegation, she proceeded to call Offset a hypocrite and post NSFW screenshots of text convos. It didn't look good for either side. Nicki Minaj didn't have anything to say about the social media blow up when it happened, but the tweet would fall in line with other sneak disses that were believed to be aimed at the "WAP" rapper.

On the 2018 single "MAMA," Nicki Minaj allegedly dissed Cardi B over using her sexuality to get ahead in the music industry. "I was out in Spain rockin’ a Medusa head," she raps. "I ain’t never have to give a rap producer head. If I do, though, I’ma write a book like Supahead." Nicki Minaj has always places emphasis on motherhood and family in recent years. Her tweet is vague enough to apply to a number of people, but she knows that it will stir up controversy and speculation. Who do you think the rapper is referring to?