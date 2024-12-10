Cardi B Threatens To Dox CPS Worker For Allegedly Harassing Her

She reached a breaking point.

Cardi B made her name as a rapper, but controversy has become her brand in the 2020s. These days, the "WAP" artist is better known for sparking feuds online or beefing with Offset, the father of her children. The controversy continued, full speed ahead, on Tuesday. Cardi B took to Instagram Live to air out her frustration with Child Protective Services. She claimed the organization has been harassing her and her children for the last several months. She even threatened to dox a worker's personal info.

Cardi B did not simply air out her grievances to fans, though. The rapper decided to let them in on her frustrations, firsthand. She recorded herself calling Child Protective Services and complaining to the organization. Cardi slammed CPS for investigating her every time somebody online makes an unfounded allegation or an anonymous call. "Tomorrow somebody else could make an allegation," she noted. "Are you guys gonna come tomorrow? Two months from now, are you guys gonna come?" She kept her cool, somewhat, during the call, but Cardi B let loose soon after.

Cardi B Assured Fans That Her Children Are Safe

"You keep harassing me," she yelled into the camera. “When there’s actual kids out there that’s getting abused.” The rapper then asserted that none of her children have ever been subjected to physical or verbal abuse. "None of my kids had ever got touched," she said. "None of that sh*t. My kids live like kings and f*cking queens." Cardi B’s anger seemingly grew stronger as her rant progressed. She then implied that the reason she is being harassed by Child Protective Services is because of her fame. The rapper slammed the women she talked to on the phone, claiming she wanted to be the "talk of the office" due to her communication with a celebrity.

Cardi B has been contending with CPS drama since October. She has clearly reached the end of her rope, and stressed as much in her rant. She told followers that she would be more than willing to pay her lawyer to make this CPS issue disappear. "If I have to pay $30K today to my lawyer," the rapper said. "So you could f*ck off, I will." Cardi B closed out her message by threatening to release personal information about the CPS worker online if the alleged harassment doesn’t stop. She is definitely not playing around.