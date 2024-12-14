Offset Allegedly Hacked As Heated Exchange Between Cardi B About Cheating And Her Pregnancy Gets Leaked

Once again, the tumultuous relationship between Offset and Cardi B continues to be put on public display. That's remained the case even though the two rap phenoms have been separate since the beginning of August. However, this time it appears that it was done on their own accord. According to a repost from DJ Akademiks, some of his text messages were allegedly leaked by someone online. It's possibly a fact also because he tweeted in response, "bruh what happened here." As you would come to expect, the exchange is tense, messy, and nasty. The thread is started by Offset, who appears to be attempting to get a hold of Cardi B.
The chain begins with a "Yooo" at 5:14 a.m., with a follow-up at 5:29 a.m. that reads, "Keep my child." This could be an allusion to Cardi's third child that she gave birth to back in September. It's worth noting that all of these messages were sent back on March 20. Additionally, this appears to be around the time that the FATHER OF 4 rapper was just finding out about their now newborn daughter. Still, Offset is without an answer, so he then proceeds to send a beefy paragraph in which he goes in on Cardi for once again accusing her of having this child with someone else.
Offset Was And Has Been With Someone Else, According To Cardi B
"Why do you think you a lick for me like fr like me saying that was wrong that's my baby like I sound desperate for what and who you????" He continues, "No before you continue getting f***ed might not be mine anyways cuz I ain't f***ed you and you wasn't preggo when I was around." That was sent at 7:30 that same morning.
It wouldn't be until 5:55 p.m. that Cardi B would hit back and hard. In her response, she accuses him of cheating and not owning up to it, all while revealing the person he was messing with. "Lol you don't gotta answer the phone just wanted to show why I don't f*** wit you. Everyone know about you and pree EVERYONE KNOWS," she adamantly said. "That's your girlfriend and on top of that you couldn't stand up like a man for kulture and Shya and your mom robbed me cold." There's a lot to unpack and for both to address. It also shows just how long Cardi was planning on divorcing him. Finally, all of these texts were allegedly leaked on Offset's birthday. Talk about ruining a special day.