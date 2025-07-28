Being hilarious and boastful are two things that Rio Da Yung Og are incredibly good at. It's his ol' reliable formula that keeps fans around and that's what he's bringing on "WHAT U SPEND." "This sh*t look weird / Six carat each ear, I got lil' ears / Or the earrings big," he raps on his verse.
Joining the Michigan rapper is one of Yo Gotti's newer signees from Dallas, Texas, Zillionaire Doe. Both talents are magnetic on this cut as the energy never runs out. The brags don't either when Doe receives the microphone. "N****, I can rap about the dope 'cause I sold that / [...] / N****, I'm used to havin' h*es, I'm quick to tell a model get back."
But we can't leave out the high-octane production from Danny G Beats and Elijah (SRB). The former has plenty of experience working with Michigan MCs, seeing as he's from the state himself. He and BabyTron have extensive history with one another. However, the chemistry is there with Rio Da Yung Og, too.
The tempo is just right, and the tandem of the steel drums and sharp keys are magical. F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I'm Not Through) is shaping up nicely as August 10 approaches quickly for the lead star. Spin "WHAT U SPEND" below.
Rio Da Yung Og & Zillionaire Doe "WHAT U SPEND"
Quotable Lyrics:
I been workin' hard every day, n****, I'm too focused
Don't got a show tonight, guarantee not one trap open
Plug said that a n**** ball hard like Cade Cunningham
Want a charm like this? Find a plug servin' whole tan (Youngest Boss, n****)
I'm the type move two hundred of 'em while I'm at the Ritz
I'm the type f*ck a Kim Kard' K and don't give a sh*t
