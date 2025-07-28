News
Songs
Rio Da Yung Og & Zillionaire Doe Bounce Off Each Other Well On "WHAT U SPEND"
Rio Da Yung Og is preparing his next album, "F.L.I.N.T." with another high energy cut featuring Zillionaire Doe, "WHAT U SPEND."
By
Zachary Horvath
July 28, 2025
