Zillionaire Doe Is Living Out His "D Boi Dreams" With First LP Under CMG

The youngster from Dallas expressed his excitement to hit the ground running under Gotti's tutelage.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the Dallas native expressed just how ready he is to get started. "I’m really excited to work with Gotti and the CMG family. I looked up to him growing up, so it’s a full-circle experience. This is a special opportunity, so I’m just ready to work hard, learn from Gotti, put on for my hometown and become the next biggest artist out of Dallas." Well, he's not wasting any time making his major label debut with the 14-song LP out just days after the chat with the publication was shared. He's not alone on, though, as YTB Fatt, BossMan Dlow, Montana 700, and FOREVEROLLING tagging along.

Yo Gotti , the proprietor of the respected CMG label, is very eager to see what the future holds for Zillionaire Doe. He's the newest family member to the Memphis legend's imprint, and fans should be just as thrilled. Like many young rappers, he's got the hunger that you want from someone looking to prove themselves to the masses. On the outside, he's also got a good head on his shoulders, so easy to root for as well. “I can’t catch another case, rap going good, gotta move clean," he raps on "Back Then." It's a song on his first tape under CMG's supervision, D Boi Dreams.

