The Weeknd Shows Just How Far He's Come In His Career In New Album Teaser

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.5K Views
Syndication: Arizona Republic
The Weeknd performs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 30, 2022. Entertainment The Weeknd Concert At State Farm Stadium. © Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Abel Tesfaye has many eras to look back on.

The Weeknd is dropping his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow in just a week, but that proximity hasn't led him to let up on his intense promo for the project. Moreover, he just shared a new montage clip of his iconic music videos over the years, which range from his earliest House Of Balloons days all the way up to his most recent visuals, and his Thursday cut "Rolling Stone" soundtracks the whole thing. It's a very touching and celebratory tribute to Abel Tesfaye's evolution as an artist both aesthetically and creatively, and one that also speaks to the murky darkness that he's always played with throughout his superstar run.

Beyond this new teaser, though, The Weeknd shared some more recent announcements and exciting collaborations for Hurry Up Tomorrow. For example, he launched a deluxe edition of the album called the "00XO" edition, which includes two bonus tracks that will presumably feature the 00's Playboi Carti in collaboration with the Toronto giant's XO collective. They became very close collaborators over the past few years, and with the hype behind "Timeless" in mind, this really energized fans who beg Carti to drop something, anything, these days.

The Weeknd's New Hurry Up Tomorrow Teaser

However, The Weeknd's excitement for Hurry Up Tomorrow and his promotional moves for it do not take precedence over the natural disaster ravaging Los Angeles right now. He delayed the album by a week and donated a million dollars to the city's wildfire relief efforts, one of many celebrity moves that seek to use their platform in a beneficial and community-focused way. In the near future, it will be crucial for artists engaging in these initiatives to provide constant attention and advocacy, as the city needs both short-term and long-term mitigations to what they suffered and risk suffering in the years to come.

Meanwhile, other rumors around Hurry Up Tomorrow continue to emerge, such as frenzied fan speculation that Rihanna will provide a guest feature. But no matter what The Weeknd's new album sounds like or who joins the party, it will be a massive release for the year and hopefully a fitting end to this possibly final trilogy.

