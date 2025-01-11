Rihanna Fans Are A Frenzy After Rumors Surge That She Will Be On The Weeknd's Album

Source?!

The Weeknd will drop his next – and final? – album under the moniker, Hurry Up Tomorrow, on January 24, and thanks to singles, his track record, and the general excitement over his career peak, fans can't wait to tune in. While we already know some of the collaborators and an idea of some of the sounds he will play with, there are still a lot of rumors, wishes, and dream collaborations that fans are trying to manifest on social media. One of these is a rumor that Rihanna will show up on the project, which we can't link to any direct source or quote at press time. As such, take this with a massive grain of salt, as these artists have never collaborated before and are two of music's biggest superstars right now.

It sound incredibly promising considering The Weeknd's dominant status and how relevant Rihanna proves herself to be every year, even with no new album in sight. He's also got some more collaborations on the way with Playboi Carti and others, so this prolific streak and rollout excitement could open the door for even bigger link-ups, whether they're coming very soon or in a more distant future.

As for Rihanna, she's not really focusing a lot right now on her musical endeavors, whether that's a hypothetical collab with The Weeknd or solo work. Instead, she's just enjoying life and building her business empire, celebrating her life changes and lovingly engaging with parenthood alongside her boo A$AP Rocky. They are both on the clock for many fans out there who demand a new studio album, but they're also very happy for them whenever they spend time anywhere else but in the studio.