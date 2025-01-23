The Weeknd & Playboi Carti Join Forces On "00XO" Deluxe Edition For "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

The Weeknd's soon-to-come album Hurry Up Tomorrow just generated even more hype thanks to one of his close collaborators: Playboi Carti. Moreover, the Toronto superstar launched "00XO" deluxe editions of the project that include two bonus tracks, presumably featuring the Opium MC. There's a digital edition available for purchase as well as six total box sets with first pressings of CD editions of this deluxe: three shirts and three hoodies. It's available on a special merch website and it's password protected. What's the password? We'll let you do your own research on that... Trust us, it's not that difficult to find.

This follows The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's various collabs, performances, and other link-ups and shout-outs over the past few years, whether that's "Popular," "Timeless," or other connections. While some fans doubt the veracity of some of this, it's clear that they support each other through it all and look forward to collaborating much more in the future. Still, we can't help but wonder what this says about the direction of Hurry Up Tomorrow. Does it feel like a Carti project or does he step into Abel Tesfaye's world more often?

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti's "00XO" Hurry Up Tomorrow Edition

In any case, this deluxe edition from The Weeknd does not help quell the clamor for a new Playboi Carti album. It's been four years since Whole Lotta Red, and he continues to frustrate fans by teasing a whole lot without much follow-up or fulfillment. Even though we did get new collaborations and singles recently, fans came across far too many lies and broken promises to find this fully satisfying. It seems like everyone is still in the dark around I AM MUSIC or whatever the album's name ends up as.