Zillionaire Doe Makes Sure His Success Is "Set In Stone"

Zillionaire Doe returns with Set in Stone, a defiant new single that sharpens his message and cements his stance in the rap game. The track is more than a flex—it's a declaration. From the opening bar, Doe makes his intentions unmistakable: he's not bargaining for his worth. “I ain't going back and forth on my price, shit set in stone,” he raps, anchoring the record with an unshakeable sense of self. It’s a line that sets the tone, not just for the song, but for an artist refusing to compromise.

Set in Stone arrives on the heels of “Pull Up,” his previous single featuring BossMan Dlow, where he rode a flipped sample of Mike Jones’ Back Then with surgical precision. It was his first drop since signing with CMG, the label home to GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo, and EST Gee. With CMG behind him, Doe enters a new chapter with momentum and muscle. Industry giants like Future and Rod Wave have already thrown their support behind him.

On Set in Stone, the Dallas native presents himself as the “youngest boss,” a role he embraces with unapologetic conviction. His lyrics reflect both ambition and endurance. “When you really plugged in, hard to call it quits,” he spits, offering a glimpse into the grind that underpins his success. Doe isn’t just rhyming about status—he’s living it.

"Set In Stone" - Zillionaire Doe

Quotable Lyrics