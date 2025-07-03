Zillionaire Doe Is Quick To "Get To It" On New Single

Zillionaire Doe is hell-bent on his path to live up to his rap name, and new singles like the freshly released "Get To It" display that urgency with fiery force. This is his newest release following loosies like "Set In Stone" and his debut project with CMG, D Boi Dreams.

If you're at all familiar with the South Dallas MC, then you'll be happy to hear that this new song represents almost everything that makes him captivating as a spitter. His charismatic delivery and cheeky one-liners show up fittingly on a sample chop with rapid trap drums and a Detroit-esque bounce. Of course, as the title implies, the lyrics skew more motivational, flex-heavy, and boisterous. But the punch-ins carry the same sense of energy throughout, which isn't always the case for recordings like these.

Furthermore, this is the latest step in Zillionaire Doe's CMG-backed trajectory. He is already one of Yo Gotti's brightest prospects right now, and hopefully Doe has even more unique qualities and approaches to show off. Only time will tell, but if the hustle behind "Get To It" continues in uninterrupted fashion, we will have many more bangers to enjoy coming soon.

For those unaware, Zillionaire Doe emerged as one of the big names in contention for the 2025 XXL Freshman Class. Although he didn't end up making the cut, singles like these will lift him up regardless of any publication's cosign. All we can hope for is that the grind persists, and that more experience will sharpen Doe's skills.

Zillionaire Doe - "Get To It"