Mello Buckzz suffered a tragedy as her boyfriend was among the deceased victims of a drive-by shooting at her Hollyhood mixtape release party and concert in Chicago on Wednesday night (July 2). Sadly, many others suffered death or injuries as a result, reportedly including Chief Keef and G Herbo affiliate Doowop.

According to No Jumper on Instagram, he was among the 14 other injured guests at the event, but folks expect him to recover. Four individuals tragically lost their lives outside of the Artis Lounge in Chicago, including Mello's boyfriend.

"We was having so much fun in our private little life," she wrote on social media of her fallen partner. "Couldnt leave each other alone glued to my hip everyday its not a night we aint spend together. Im so f***ing angry u was woke i held yo hand until i couldnt u talked to me clearly ion get it boo im f***ed up."

"Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them," Mello Buckzz shared in another message. "We need u i need u ngl im f***ed up. feel like everything just weighing down on me. Feel like everything just weighing down on me… All I can do is talk to god and pray."

Mello Buckzz Shooting

Reportedly, four out of the 14 injured individuals are in critical to serious conditions at local hospitals. Law enforcement authorities in the city are looking for the three alleged shooters, who reportedly drove by in an SUV and opened fire. At press time, they have not carried out any arrests.

"The worst, the worst I've seen," Pastor Donovan Price told CBS News Chicago after the mass shooting. "People wanting to find their other people, find who was alive, finding who was, you know, where their phones were because they dropped them in the chaos, so they couldn't even call, or couldn't even find their car keys. It's, something that you wouldn't expect to find in the city. We have a lot of shootings, but nothing, nothing like this."