Amari Blaze Says Mello Buckzz Stabbed Her At Halloween Party: “I Hope It Was Worth It”

Halloween weekend is usually a spooky time, but this year, that took on a whole new meaning for Amari Blaze. The Chicago rapper was attending a party earlier this weekend. There, she claims to have been jumped and stabbed by fellow artist Mello Buckzz and a group of her friends. Blaze shared the allegations on Instagram, writing, "I can't show all the pictures but Mello and her friends jumped and stabbed me tonight. I'm not gonna say what I wanna say, but I hope it was worth it."

Before long, the accused assailant proudly took responsibility for the bloody damage done to the "This Ain't No Dance Song" hitmaker. "When dissing me goes wronggggg 😭😭😭😭😭," Buckzz said on her Story over a messy photo of her opp in distress. "No knife, no jump, no weapons," she alleged, refuting half of Blaze's claim. "No nunn, straight hands n feet," the rising star noted, though Amari turned to Facebook to share more details that state otherwise.

Mello Buckzz Lashes Out at Amari Blaze Over Apparent Diss

"I promise I am not embarrassed," the attack victim began before revealing that she was drunk when people began swinging at her. "I seen with my own two eyes all of them hitting me," Blaze recalled. "Then when I went through the glass she literally picked a piece up and started slashing while hitting... I have multiple stab wounds aside from glass," the Chi-town native additionally noted before shutting down speculation that she was responsible for starting the drama.

Amari Blaze and Mello Buckzz aren't the only ones feeling the intensity in the air this Scorpio season. GloRilla has spent most of her day trading shots with DJ Akademiks online in regard to her playful spat with Kai Cenat over his honest review of her single. Read what nasty insults the Memphis native and the podcaster had saved up for each other at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

