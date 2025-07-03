Mello Buckzz's Boyfriend Shot-&-Killed During Her Mixtape Release Party

BY Cole Blake 937 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 23: (L-R) Mello Buckzz performs with Latto at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Four people were killed and 14 others were wounded in the drive-by shooting at the Artis Lounge in Chicago.

Mello Buckzz's boyfriend was reportedly among the four people shot and killed at her mixtape release party at the Artis Lounge in Chicago on Wednesday night. As people left the venue, an SUV drove past the nightclub and opened fire into the crowd. Four people were killed and 14 others were wounded.

Taking to her Instagram Story the following day, Mello Buckzz shared several pictures and videos of her and her boyfriend together, as caught by No Jumper. "We was having so much fun in our private little life," she captioned one video of the two of them. "Couldnt leave each other alone glued to my hip everyday its not a night we aint spend together. Im so f*cking angry u was woke i held yo hand until i couldnt u talked to me clearly ion get it boo im f*cked up."

In another message, she wrote: "Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them," she wrote. "We need u i need u ngl im f*cked up. feel like everything just weighing down on me. Feel like everything just weighing down on me… All I can do is talk to god and pray."

Read More: 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Mass Shooting At Mello Buckzz Concert

Mello Buckzz Concert Shooting

Of the 14 people injured in the attack, at least four are in critical to serious condition at local hospitals. Police have yet to make any arrests in the shooting as of Thursday morning, but they're looking for three shooters.

It was a chaotic scene according to Pastor Donovan Price, who reflected on the incident to CBS News Chicago. "The worst, the worst I've seen. People wanting to find their other people, find who was alive, finding who was you know where their phones were because they dropped them in the chaos, so they couldn't even call, or couldn't even find their car keys," he said. "It's, it's something that you wouldn't expect to find in the city, we have a lot of shootings, but nothing, nothing like this."

Read More: Latto, Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don, And Mello Buckzz Shine In XXL All-Women Cypher

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Music 4 Dead, 14 Injured In Mass Shooting At Mello Buckzz Concert 1.9K
Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2023 – 11/2/23 Music Latto, Flo Milli, Monaleo, Maiya The Don, And Mello Buckzz Shine In XXL All-Women Cypher 1239
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Life Amari Blaze Says Mello Buckzz Stabbed Her At Halloween Party: "I Hope It Was Worth It" 2.6K
Forbes30Under30IceSpice Pop Culture "Forbes" 30 Under 30: Ice Spice & Latto Make Prestigious List Alongside Druski 1.7K