Mello Buckzz's boyfriend was reportedly among the four people shot and killed at her mixtape release party at the Artis Lounge in Chicago on Wednesday night. As people left the venue, an SUV drove past the nightclub and opened fire into the crowd. Four people were killed and 14 others were wounded.

Taking to her Instagram Story the following day, Mello Buckzz shared several pictures and videos of her and her boyfriend together, as caught by No Jumper. "We was having so much fun in our private little life," she captioned one video of the two of them. "Couldnt leave each other alone glued to my hip everyday its not a night we aint spend together. Im so f*cking angry u was woke i held yo hand until i couldnt u talked to me clearly ion get it boo im f*cked up."

In another message, she wrote: "Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them," she wrote. "We need u i need u ngl im f*cked up. feel like everything just weighing down on me. Feel like everything just weighing down on me… All I can do is talk to god and pray."

Mello Buckzz Concert Shooting

Of the 14 people injured in the attack, at least four are in critical to serious condition at local hospitals. Police have yet to make any arrests in the shooting as of Thursday morning, but they're looking for three shooters.