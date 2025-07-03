Diddy's Mother & Children Reportedly React To Bond Denial After Trial's Mixed Verdict

Jan 04, 2005; Miami, FL, USA; Sean P. Diddy Combs on the sidelines during the 2005 Orange Bowl between the USC Trojans and the Oklahoma Sooners at Pro Player Stadium.
Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo called the trial's verdict "a great victory" for his client, whereas others are disappointed in the outcome.

While Diddy has not been able to secure bond in his criminal case, he has at least been able to see his family via their courtroom visits. These bail denials came down from the judge even after Sean Combs' mixed verdict, and it seems like his mother and children were not very happy about it.

According to a report and courthouse video from The Shade Room, the Combs family had sullen expressions as they made their way out of the Manhattan court on Wednesday (July 2) after Judge Arun Subramanian rejected the Bad Boy mogul's $1 million bond package proposal. The family members included his mother Janice, and his children – Christian "King," Justin, Chance, twins Jessie and D'Lila Combs, and Quincy Brown. Christian was also with his girlfriend Raven Tracy.

As for the judge's denial of Diddy's bond, he said he saw no reason to change previous rejections of bail packages. In addition, Judge Subramanian claimed that Combs engaged in "violent and illegal conduct" after federal raids on his properties. "This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence," he reportedly stated.

Diddy Verdict

Despite this bond denial, Diddy's legal team is very happy with the verdict the jury handed down. "Today’s a great victory for Sean Combs," his attorney Marc Agnifilo reportedly expressed. "It’s a great victory for the jury. We had a wonderful jury, they listened to every word and they got the situation right... Certainly right enough. So today is a great day, today is a win. Today is a victory of all victories for Sean Combs and our legal team."

"We are not nearly done fighting. We are just getting started," he added. "Today was a major, major step in the right direction, but we fight on and we’re going to win. We’re not going to stop until he walks out of prison a free man to his family."

As for Diddy's future, CNN reports that the court set his sentencing date for October 3. Per NBC News, the defense wants 21 to 27 months of prison time, whereas prosecutors seek 51 to 63 months. He could also reportedly receive a sentence that credits the time he already spent behind bars.

