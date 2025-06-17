Rmc Mike Battles For "Braggin Rights" With Rio Da Yung Og, VonOff1700, YN Jay, & Baby Money

Rmc Mike has assembled one heck of a squad for this track jam packed with brags, energy, and unhinged flows.

Rmc Mike, a Flint, Michigan native, is bringing out a ton of friends for his latest track, "Braggin Rights." The cut features co-stars Rio Da Yung Og, VonOff1700, YN Jay, and Baby Money and it's a riot, to say the least. All five artists live up to the song's title as they all bring their distinct flows to the table and go brag for brag.

YN Jay kicks off the track with maybe the silliest and carefree flow out of everyone. It sets the tone pretty well, though as Rmc Mike and his compatriots brings lot energy in their own ways. For example, VonOff1700, a Chicago drill rapper known for his venomous bars, brings exactly that.

Then, of course, there's Rio Da Yung Og, who one of Michigan's best when it comes to delivering punch lines. However, in this case, he answers a question that Von has for him, who raps before he does. "Ayy, Rio, why my opps talkin' 'bout they wanna kill you?" he asks.

Rio goes into detail all while staying on the themes of braggadocio.

Overall, it's a wildly entertaining track that will be on the next Rmc Mike project. Per a press release, Like Mike will arrive June 27. "Braggin Rights" is out now on YouTube but will arrive on DSPs on June 20.

Rmc Mike, Rio Da Yung Og, VonOff1700, YN Jay, & Baby Money "Braggin Rights"

Quotable Lyrics:

This n**** said I'm broke, this n**** funny
B*tch, I dropped out of school in sixth grade, I'm a dummy
Free 3, man, he quick to wrap a n**** like a mummy
N****, I was gon' smoke Uncle Ice if I was Sonny
He think he tough, I'm finna tap that n**** brain
B*tch, I'm in a Trackhawk with a Drac' switchin' lanes

