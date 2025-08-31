1900Rugrat & Rio Da Yung Og Ask "Where Da Fine Shyt" On New Single

Following his XXL Freshman slot this year, 1900Rugrat is ready to keep building on his rap career with some other beloved artists. He just tapped Rio Da Yung Og for the new song "Where Da Fine Shyt," building off of last July's "Stop Runnin" with another banger for the base.

However, this track will not surprise you, whether you are a hardcore fan of either artist or you have a passing idea of what their artistry typically engages in. It's a pretty straightforward single: minimal piano riffs and bell hits, persistent soft hi-hats, dry but quick kicks, and a sole string synth hanging in the background. As such, it's up to Rio to impress over this Detroit-inspired beat, and the "WHAT U SPEND" MC has some cheeky lines and a passable flow to engage.

Rugrat follows that momentum with the same drawl and vivid imagery we saw on his February album Porch 2 The Pent, and it's another basic performance within his wheelhouse. So even though both rappers don't really do much different on this song, it fits the bill for those of you waiting for predictable consistency. Maybe for their next link-up, they can inject some more Florida flavor.

We'll see if 1900Rugrat and Rio Da Yung Og team up for another collaboration in the future. "Where Da Fine Shyt" is a solid-enough foundation, but maybe that's just our desire for regional solidarity nit-picking. After all, the "One Take Freestyle" remix with the help of Kodak Black was a nice treat earlier this year.

1900Rugrat & Rio Da Yung Og – "Where Da Fine Shyt"