1900Rugrat Is Chasing Down His Haters On "Stop Runnin"

1900Rugrat has an affinity for late 2000s and early 2010s hip-hop. Fittingly, that has helped him become a future fixture in the Southern hip-hop scene. His "One Take Freestyle," which samples "U.O.E.N.O.," went absolutely bonkers overnight essentially. It catapulted his career and he's been taking full advantage of that moment.
The Florida MC is now an XXL Freshman, joining the likes of GELO, Ray Vaughn, and ian, among others. He's also got a debut project under his belt as of late February with Porch 2 The Pent. The 300 Entertainment signee was able to score guest spots from Lil Yachty and fellow Sunshine State contemporaries Kodak Black and BossMan Dlow.
He was also recruited by BLP KOSHER for his Brackish record, so he's got the co-signs from all sorts of names new and old.
But with that former accomplishment now on his resume, 1900Rugrat decided to take a moment and celebrate with "Stop Runnin." Not only does it display his signature wit and humor, but it shows that he's not one to mess with.
It's a gritty and imposing single as Rugrat warns his enemies what they have coming if they look at him sideways. "They couldn't identify him, how many shots got thrown at him (How many shots got thrown at him)."
1900Rugrat "Stop Runnin"
Quotable Lyrics:
Cracker up this Glock and get to singin' like Justin Timberlake (Bah-bah)
Yeah, huh, my city, they know I'm pressure (Yeah)
The opps h*es and they know better (Yeah)
I been outside with this metal (Bah-bah)
P**sy, I'm on whatever (Huh?), spent three on a Chrome sweater (Three)
Go and send whoever (Whoever), p**sy, it don't matter (It don't matter)