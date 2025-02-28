1900Rugrat Drops Packed Debut Album "Porch 2 The Pent"

1900Rugrat went viral towards the end of 2024 for his performance of his track "One Take Freestyle" on the On The Radar show. The track samples the 2013 Rocko , Future , and Rick Ross song "U.O.E.N.O.," a controversial classic from the later years of the Blog Era. 1900Rugrat's track went viral for the punchlines, which people enjoyed. It also got praised for the visual of his friends supporting his music and rapping every word. Since then, the Florida rapper has enjoyed a bit of a rise. He signed with 300 Entertainment in the fall of 2024. Now, he unveiled his debut album, Porch 2 The Pent.

Porch 2 The Pent clocks in at 20 songs and 54 minutes. The beats sound like what has been coming out of Florida over the last few years. There are plenty of similarities to what Bossman Dlow (who features on "Cheat Codes") would rap over. Akachi (known for his work with Chief Keef and DJ Khaled) handles the production on several tracks. The Cape Cod producer taps into the Florida sound with big bass and loud 808s. In addition to Dlow, 1900Rugrat enlists the help of Lil Yachty on the song "Bussin Baby." Kodak Black also appears on a remix of "One Take Freestyle," yet another crossover with a Florida peer. How 1900Rugrat pans out remains to be seen, but this is an album. If nothing else, Porch 2 The Pent shows that he does not intend to let his career be defined by one viral moment.