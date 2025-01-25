1900Rugrat Tags In Kodak Black To Assist Him With His Viral "One Take Freestyle Remix"

BY Zachary Horvath 1422 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
1900rugrat1900rugrat
1900Rugrat is buzzing right now with an upcoming headlining tour and numerous singles continuing to pick up steam.

Florida may be the hottest state right now in the rap game. It feels like every other week we are talking about a new burgeoning star. These last couple of years especially have been very exciting for the Sunshine State with acts like BossMan Dlow, BLP KOSHER, Loe Shimmy, Doechii, arriving. We are going to have make room for 1900Rugrat now as well, because he's got something cooking. If you have not heard of him, he has ties to 300 Entertainment and Remain Solid.

When you're evaluating a fresh talent, you want to see if you can spot a standout feature about them. For 1900Rugrat it's his blunt and quotable bars. In a way, he reminds of KOSHER due to the ability to be so absurd. However, where 1900 differs is in his curb-stomping delivery. His most viral track, "One Take Freestyle," is chockful of egregious and unapologetic comparisons. It's part of the reason it's racked up over 50 million streams across all streaming platforms according to a press release. Moreover, him rapping over a mixture of the" U.O.E.N.O." instrumental and the traditional dark Florida-tinged production has ballooned its popularity. He now has Kodak Black in the fray, signifying that these two fellow residents could work together again in the future.

Read More: Drake Hypes Up His Upcoming "Anita Max Win" Tour In Australia Amid UMG Lawsuit

"One Take Freestyle Remix" - 1900Rugrat & Kodak Black

Quotable Lyrics:

Cracker got an AR like he shootin' schools up
Yellow wide-body Hellcat look like a school bus
Dove up in that water, huh, I ain't had no scuba
Glock on my lap, up and blow like a tuba
You just a hatin' b****, I don't give two f***s
You just like to talk a lot, you ain't finna do nothin'

Read More: REASON Prepares For His First Album Since TDE Departure With Bas Collab "Not What You Think"

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 526
kodak black Songs Kodak Black Encourages His Foes To "Cherish The Moment" 780
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 542
Kodak Black &amp; Friends Concert - Biloxi, MS Life Kodak Black's Erratic Behaviour On Instagram Live Sparks Fan Concern 2.6K