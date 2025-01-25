1900Rugrat Tags In Kodak Black To Assist Him With His Viral "One Take Freestyle Remix"

1900Rugrat is buzzing right now with an upcoming headlining tour and numerous singles continuing to pick up steam.

When you're evaluating a fresh talent, you want to see if you can spot a standout feature about them. For 1900Rugrat it's his blunt and quotable bars. In a way, he reminds of KOSHER due to the ability to be so absurd. However, where 1900 differs is in his curb-stomping delivery. His most viral track, "One Take Freestyle," is chockful of egregious and unapologetic comparisons. It's part of the reason it's racked up over 50 million streams across all streaming platforms according to a press release. Moreover, him rapping over a mixture of the" U.O.E.N.O." instrumental and the traditional dark Florida-tinged production has ballooned its popularity. He now has Kodak Black in the fray, signifying that these two fellow residents could work together again in the future.

Florida may be the hottest state right now in the rap game. It feels like every other week we are talking about a new burgeoning star. These last couple of years especially have been very exciting for the Sunshine State with acts like BossMan Dlow, BLP KOSHER, Loe Shimmy, Doechii, arriving. We are going to have make room for 1900Rugrat now as well, because he's got something cooking. If you have not heard of him, he has ties to 300 Entertainment and Remain Solid.

