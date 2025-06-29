BLP KOSHER returns with Brackish, his boldest and most polished project yet.

Fresh off the acclaim of Jack and Jill, the Deerfield Beach artist cements his place as one of Florida’s most original voices. The 15-track album blends sharp wit, street insight, and dynamic flows, featuring standout contributions from Kodak Black, BabyTron, 1900Rugrat, Trapland Pat, and Benny the Butcher. His track with Benny, produced by DJ Premier, showcases razor-sharp lyricism and seamless chemistry.

Brackish follows recent singles like Bizarre and The Nac 4, continuing KOSHER’s playful yet precise approach. Since breaking out in 2023 with his acrobatic wordplay, he’s racked up over 100 million streams.

Support from DJ Premier, Camila Cabello, and BabyTron highlights his broad appeal. In Florida’s packed rap scene, KOSHER’s dedication to craft sets him apart.

The album builds on momentum from his 2024 project Scarecrow and its Deluxe edition, where darker production and deeper introspection marked his growth. That period also saw his joint Adventures of Tron and Kosher Tour with BabyTron, solidifying his reputation as a commanding live act. With Brackish, KOSHER delivers his fourth full-length in as many years, pushing boundaries while staying rooted in his unique style.

More than a viral sensation, KOSHER’s rise includes hits like Mazel Tron and Special K. His success with Bars Mitzvah and sold-out tours proves his staying power. Appearances at Summer Smash and Rolling Loud LA reinforce his growing influence. With Brackish, KOSHER shows no signs of slowing down.

For newfound fans, Brackfish is the perfect spot to hop on the BLP bandwagon as the emerging star rises in the mainstream landscape.

Brackfish - BLP Kosher

Official Tracklist

01. Back in Black

02. Big Dipper

03. Outerspace Pickleball (feat. BabyTron)

04. Yota Cheese

05. Jit Slid (feat. 1900Rugrat)

06. The FCAT

07. Gap Kids

08. Pumpkin Patch (feat. Kodak Black)

09. Jack and Jill

10. Triple Citrus (feat. Trapland Pat & El Snappo)

11. Trauma Dump

12. Wheel of Love

13. Survivors Guilt

14. Benny and the Jetz (feat. Benny The Butcher & DJ Premier)