BabyTron Drops Off Massive 28-Track LP “MegaTron 2”

Eclectic Michigan MC, BabyTron has been seeing a larger and larger audience recently. To some he might seem like a mumble rapper with no emotion on the mic on the surface. However, if you give him a chance, he might surprise you. He has tons of material to check out.

One of the more suprising but best collaborations of the year includes BabyTron. Lyricist extraordinaire JID brought him on, along with Lil Yachty, for an exciting track, "Half Doin Dope." It is a great way for you to give Tron a try before checking out his latest record, MegaTron 2. This is a sequel to one of his many 2022 releases, MegaTron.

Listen To MegaTron 2 From BabyTron

You can tell BayTron is juiced to be back after his recent arrest. The opening track, "Beyond Turnt 2," a follow-up to the original from MegaTron proves that. He brings on quite a few features to help him out. BLP KOSHER, Soulja Boy and plenty others are sprinkled throughout. Give it a try above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album from BabyTron, MegaTron 2? Which tracks are you liking the most so far? Is this an improvement on MegaTron or a letdown for you? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around BabyTron, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

MegaTron 2 Tracklist:

Beyond Turnt 2 #CERTIFIED Murder Mitten IRL with BLP KOSHER Let's Get It! Streetball Bop It! with Drego & Beno Stutter Flow Yo Momma with StanWill Down, Up! Kai Cenat / Old Days XXX DEEZ NUTS! WORK! 90's Bulls with G.T., Cash Kidd Ice Cream with Certified Trapper, Soulja Boy (feat. YN Jay & Riff Raff) Tutorial Trick Or Treat? Red Ring Of Death WHATS FUNNY? (HAHA) 241 with Babyfxce E $1M Coney Island (feat. Los & Nutty, Bandgang Javar, AK Bandamont, Glockboyz Teejaee, KrispyLife Kidd & Nuk) Ain't They? with Trdee Yakuza (feat. Fordio, J1hunnit, MJPAID. Prince Jefe, ScrumbleMan) Thumb War AYEE! I Imagine

