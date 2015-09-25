Riff Raff was launched into superstardom after showcasing his boisterous personality on MTV's "G's to Gents." He was noticed by comedian and rapper Simon Rex and went on to form a rap trio called Three Loco with Rex, as Dirt Nasty, and comedian Andy Milonakis.



In the summer of 2012, Riff Raff signed to Diplo’s Label Mad Decent, which has led him to collaborate with major producers such as Skrillex, Diplo, Dj Carnage, Dj Mustard, and Boi-1da as well as artists such as Action Bronson, Mac Miller, Childish Gambino, Paul Wall, Mike Posner and Slim Thug.

