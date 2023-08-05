BLP Kosher
- SongsBLP KOSHER Is Back With The Wild One-Liners On "Virgin Ears"The Florida MC teases another single off his next rumored album "Scarecrow." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBLP KOSHER Starts Off The New Year With A "Dreidel Bop"BLP is starting off the year right. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFive Artists To Watch Out For In 2024Even though some believe hip-hop is in danger, there are still talented artists who will preserve the excitement and push the boundaries of the genre. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBLP Kosher And Yung Lean Compliment Each Other Well On "Violent Lullaby"This went over much better than maybe many expected. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesBLP Kosher Waves The Broward County Flag Proudly On Debut Album "Bars Mitzvah"BLP Kosher makes an exceptional introduction on his debut album “Bars Mitzvah” ft. DJ Premier, Luh Tyler and Trapland Pat.By Aron A.