BLP Kosher Uplifts His Circle On New Single "Jack And Jill"

BLP Kosher made a big splash a few years ago, and the Florida MC entered some new sounds and approaches with his new song "Jack And Jill."

If you're a fan of hard beats, cheeky lyricism, and unrelenting wordplay, you are probably a big BLP Kosher listener. His pen and presence in the game has been making waves for a few years now, and he switched things up a little bit on his new single "Jack And Jill."

The reason why is because of the ghostly synth hanging over the whole instrumental, icy key hits, and a generally meditative instrumental approach. The trap drums are what gives the new song its grit, and it makes for a pretty intoxicating effort. In comparison to BLP Kosher's previous 2025 single, "Bizarre," it's a much more ethereal treatment while still maintaining some wooziness.

Lyrically, the Scarecrow MC is still very clever, relentless, charismatic, and skilled on the mic. The track's chorus points to efforts to improve the lives of his close ones, although it includes plenty of other typical hip-hop hedonisms. There are particularly striking bars on here about raw onions and an odd Austin & Ally reference that really stand out.

We'll see what the "Skidoo" creative brings to this presumably upcoming era. It's easy to put his style in a box, but it looks like he's putting in the work to avoid that from limiting him in the future.

BLP Kosher's collaborations have also been a big highlight for fans, especially with spitters who match his attention to wordplay and his sense of humor. Hopefully we get more of those soon as fans hope for some fresher, newer sounds.

BLP Kosher - "Jack And Jill"

Quotable Lyrics
Now every opp mama need a handkerchief,
I'll pluck a opp, them boys weird, Al Yankovic,
Said I was a gimmick, y'all was f***ing around with props and s**t,
That boy was s***ting on you crackers while you ain't even have no pot to piss in

