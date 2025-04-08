BLP KOSHER Skates Over A "Bizarre" But Slick Beat On His Newest Single

BLP KOSHER doesn't try to be something he's not, but he doesn't follow the norms of rap either. It's a contradictory thing to say but it's kind of true. The Florida rapper selects some truly wild instrumentals that tend to really blur the lines between what's hip-hop and what isn't. Moreover, he ventures out of his comfort zone quite often and tries to sing over more alternative-centric production. Take for example a fair number of cuts off of his last project, Scarecrow. But then on a track like "Bizarre," KOSHER can seamlessly get locked back into his more familiar sound. That being a dark and sometimes comedic take on the Florida rap sound.
"Bizarre" is the latest offering from BLP KOSHER and first release of 2025. His last solo recording would be "Close Proximity," which dropped back in November. In between these two tracks, the 24-year-old multi-hyphenate linked up with Dumar 1k and newcomer 1900Rugrat. "Bizarre" doesn't have much of a theme going on. Instead, it's another lyrical and flow exercise that further sharpens his pen and wit. "That fork-tender, get pulled apart / My b*tch bad, she a work of art / She'll spin the block, but can't parallel park / Tryna pick my brain, don't pick me apart." Hopefully, this is a sign that KOSHER is inching closer to a new album announcement. Stream "Bizarre" below or on your favorite streaming service(s).
BLP KOSHER "Bizarre"
Quotable Lyrics:
I'm in that Double R, man, that sh*t so bizarre
I made a mil', all it took was some bars
I'm still in that fishbowl, I'm not a beta male
I'ma drop pellet's off all in your car
At the crib, I be ballin' to all of that cheddar
But I'm tryna Baltimore like I'm Lamar
