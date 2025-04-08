BLP KOSHER Skates Over A "Bizarre" But Slick Beat On His Newest Single

BLP KOSHER has always been a bit "Bizarre," but it's what makes him such a unique talent that hip-hop can never have too much of.

"Bizarre" is the latest offering from BLP KOSHER and first release of 2025. His last solo recording would be "Close Proximity," which dropped back in November. In between these two tracks, the 24-year-old multi-hyphenate linked up with Dumar 1k and newcomer 1900Rugrat. "Bizarre" doesn't have much of a theme going on. Instead, it's another lyrical and flow exercise that further sharpens his pen and wit. "That fork-tender, get pulled apart / My b*tch bad, she a work of art / She'll spin the block, but can't parallel park / Tryna pick my brain, don't pick me apart." Hopefully, this is a sign that KOSHER is inching closer to a new album announcement. Stream "Bizarre" below or on your favorite streaming service(s).

BLP KOSHER doesn't try to be something he's not, but he doesn't follow the norms of rap either. It's a contradictory thing to say but it's kind of true. The Florida rapper selects some truly wild instrumentals that tend to really blur the lines between what's hip-hop and what isn't. Moreover, he ventures out of his comfort zone quite often and tries to sing over more alternative-centric production. Take for example a fair number of cuts off of his last project, Scarecrow. But then on a track like "Bizarre," KOSHER can seamlessly get locked back into his more familiar sound. That being a dark and sometimes comedic take on the Florida rap sound.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.