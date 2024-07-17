BLP KOSHER Embraces His Idiosyncrasies On Sophomore Album "Scarecrow"

KOSHER's tape is led by "Skidoo" and "Same Hat".

A lot of people may be quick to dismiss Jewish rapper BLP KOSHER. His dribbling flows and sometimes overly absurd bars might turn off the traditional hip-hop fan. However, we highly encourage you to look past that because the Broward County, Florida native has a lot to offer artistically. The aforementioned qualities are two of the aspects we enjoy in addition to his versatility and beat selection. In February of this year, the 24-year-old rapper and singer began his rollout for previously untitled album. It would be through some vague promotion on social media, and it would not be until March 15 that fans got the lead offering, "Skidoo". Then, on June 28, "Same Hat" would follow. Still, with little build-up, Scarecrow has been extremely worth the wait as BLP KOSHER is arguably at his best and most diverse.

If you caught "Violent Lullaby" in December of last year, that was just a sliver of what KOSHER can throw at his listeners. His vocal chops on that song, as well as several others on Scarecrow ("Shadow Maze" "Cobwebs"), show that they are unrefined a bit. However, they are not so off-putting that you to immediately skip the track. It goes to show that he is continuing to push himself outside of his comfort zone and be open to criticisms. Speaking of which, that is a main focus of this Bars Mitzvah follow-up. In a statement he mentions how he is embracing his oddities, and he encourages his fans to do the same.

"A collection of intrusive thoughts, life situations and messages combined. This is where weird works so please embrace your imperfections and insecurities and learn to love your inner scarecrow. They will pass right by you, laugh at you, and even fear you, but you are a star". It is an extremely heartwarming and positive sign for hip-hop that we have artists like BLP KOSHER going and it is part of the reason why Scarecrow works so well.

