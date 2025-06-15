Judge Mathis Thinks Kanye West And Diddy's Other Friends Should Support Puff At Trial

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Judge Mathis made it clear he doesn't think people should support Diddy's alleged actions. But if they do, they might as well comfort him.

The Diddy trial has been a whirlwind to witness, and many folks are also levying criticism at people supporting Sean Combs. Whether they're family members, celebrities like Kanye West, or regular folks online, they are catching scrutiny for supporting him amid his allegations. However, Judge Mathis thinks this is unfair.

TMZ spoke to him on Saturday (June 14) and asked for his takes on the trial and Ye's public support. While he doesn't support Puff himself, he understands why some folks do, particularly the Bad Boy mogul's family and friends.

"I think it creates drama," Judge Mathis remarked about Diddy and Kanye West's trial visit. "More drama than we've seen already. I'm not sure whether that was intentional for Kanye to create drama or whether he's there to comfort and support a friend. Which I think is fine. You should be there for your friend to comfort him, even though he has done wrong. He has committed some heinous crimes, assaults against these women. But if I were a family member, I would be there to comfort him. Not defending, not stick up for what you've done. I would condemn him in private, and I would support him in public."

Diddy Trial Day 23
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

"[Kanye West's appearance at Diddy's trial] might hurt a little," he continued. "*laughs* Because Kanye's known for a very sexually charged lifestyle."

"I think they should be showing just the comfort," Judge Mathis said of Diddy's other supporters and friends. "You look out there and you want to see somebody that makes you feel good that they're supporting you, even though the worst might be on the way. I think all of his family members, when they have an opportunity, should come there just to help comfort him. I know certain folks say, 'Well, he doesn't need any comforting with the things he's done.' And perhaps the general population shouldn't. You're right. I don't have any sympathy for him. However, his relatives, I think, should be there to comfort him."

Elsewhere in the Diddy trial, more witness testimonies are coming up, such as an ex assistant's allegations on Friday (June 13). We will see how both sides of the court present their cases to the jury.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
