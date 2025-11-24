Young Padawan - Song by BLP KOSHER

BLP KOSHER continues to unlock new flows and outlandish one-liners and his latest single, "Young Padawan," is home to both.

BLP KOSHER has quickly become one of rap's most unique and creative artists, particularly from a writing standpoint. He's not a conceptual talent, but when it comes to one-liners and streams of rhymes, the Florida native has that on lock. Even better is that he's dropping so often, so his resume is constantly being updated. "Young Padawan" is the latest effort showing off these skills and right off the bat, he has one of his most quotable lines ever. "If Sydney Sweeney cancel this sh*t then my jeans will get a cracker gone." It's equal parts cold and hilarious and this track shows just how much he can turn any viral trend or story into a memorable bar.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.