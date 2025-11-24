Young Padawan - Song by BLP KOSHER

BLP KOSHER has quickly become one of rap's most unique and creative artists, particularly from a writing standpoint. He's not a conceptual talent, but when it comes to one-liners and streams of rhymes, the Florida native has that on lock. Even better is that he's dropping so often, so his resume is constantly being updated. "Young Padawan" is the latest effort showing off these skills and right off the bat, he has one of his most quotable lines ever. "If Sydney Sweeney cancel this sh*t then my jeans will get a cracker gone." It's equal parts cold and hilarious and this track shows just how much he can turn any viral trend or story into a memorable bar.
Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from "Young Padawan"
If Sydney Sweeney cancel this sh*t then my jeans will get a cracker gone
Yo b*tch call me Pierre-Luc, I'm who she gaggin' on
Go get that cheese young padawan
Think the Glock came wit' a light, I had to add it on