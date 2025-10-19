Forever 21 - Song by BLP Kosher

BLP Kosher's wordplay is on another level, and the artist has never been ashamed to display that. In fact, the artist dropped off a new song this week called "Forever 21," which shows off this penchant for wordplay. However, perhaps the most interesting part about the music video is that it transitions into a full blown metal song. BLP Kosher's metal vocals are unique, and they remind us of bands like Slipknot, Staind, and even Chevelle. You have to wonder if this is going to be a mainstay of Kosher's sound, and if he will be making a metal album soon. It would certainly be an interesting departure from what we see now.
Release Date: October 15, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Forever 21
I tucked the clip, can't see the clip, its too big of a file
They know my tailor gon get swift jit don't go out of style
And if you rapping bout a jit, see you an imbecile
I sh- I shot that cracka, he ran in my domicile