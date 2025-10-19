Forever 21 - Song by BLP Kosher

BLP Kosher's new song features his signature rapping style, as well as a wild twist at the end as he goes full Slipknot.

I tucked the clip, can't see the clip, its too big of a file They know my tailor gon get swift jit don't go out of style And if you rapping bout a jit, see you an imbecile I sh- I shot that cracka, he ran in my domicile

BLP Kosher's wordplay is on another level, and the artist has never been ashamed to display that. In fact, the artist dropped off a new song this week called "Forever 21," which shows off this penchant for wordplay. However, perhaps the most interesting part about the music video is that it transitions into a full blown metal song. BLP Kosher's metal vocals are unique, and they remind us of bands like Slipknot, Staind, and even Chevelle. You have to wonder if this is going to be a mainstay of Kosher's sound, and if he will be making a metal album soon. It would certainly be an interesting departure from what we see now.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!