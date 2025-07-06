News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
stop runnin
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Songs
1900Rugrat Is Chasing Down His Haters On "Stop Runnin"
1900Rugrat, who blew up over his "One Take Freestyle," is now a "XXL" Freshman and future star out Florida. He's here and ready to take over.
By
Zachary Horvath
41 mins ago
23 Views