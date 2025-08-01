BabyTron Takes His Talents To Los Angeles For "Luka Troncic 2"

BabyTron's love for Luka Doncic has influenced him to turn this into a series, and there are plenty of bars about him and the NBA on here.

Luka Doncic may have been controversially shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, but that doesn't bother BabyTron. The Michigan rapper and eccentric personality is showing his loyalty to the Slovenian NBA superstar on Luka Troncic 2. This is officially a series as the first project was dropped back in June 2021.

Similarly, both he and Luka were both on the rise four years ago. Now, in 2025, they are even more popular than they have ever been. As such, the budget for Luka Troncic 2 must have been bigger too. BabyTron was able to bring on some respected producers and guest stars for this 23-song set.

CHASETHEMONEY, Pi'erre Bourne, and Danny G Beats headline those behind the boards. G Herbo, Rio Da Yung Og, Luh Tyler, 1900Rugrat, NoCap, and VonOff1700 fill out most of the feature slots.

But what's not different and which probably will never disappear is the "A2Z" rapper's wit and humor, as well as his technical abilities. "Too comfy in the deep, I'm like the swim coach / All they do is shoot bricks, I think the rim broke / I'll never duck rec', y'all some free rep," he raps for example on "Michigander."

Production is also strong here with some terrific sample flips and call backs to Detroit's rich history of techno. Stream Luka Troncic 2 below.

BabyTron Luka Troncic 2

Luka Troncic 2 Tracklist:

  1. Luka Magic
  2. Michigander
  3. 77
  4. Ex 2 (BM) with Rio Da Yung Og
  5. Mukbang
  6. SH*T-HEAD
  7. Cheat Code 3
  8. Chase The Money with G Herbo
  9. Dark Knight
  10. PunchGod 4
  11. 2-Man with VonOff1700
  12. Retro Tron
  13. Sirloin
  14. Caveman
  15. Belt Town
  16. End-Zone with NoCap
  17. Drugs, $ex & Murder
  18. BumpStockBoyz
  19. Bol-Bol
  20. Spring Break with Certified Trapper, Luh Tyler, 1900Rugrat, Trapland Pat
  21. DemiGod
  22. WhiteBoy
  23. Final Level

