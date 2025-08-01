News
luka troncic 2
BabyTron Takes His Talents To Los Angeles For "Luka Troncic 2"
BabyTron's love for Luka Doncic has influenced him to turn this into a series, and there are plenty of bars about him and the NBA on here.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 01, 2025
44 Views