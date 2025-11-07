Big Ah Kidz - Album by 1900Rugrat

1900Rugrat has been delivering some solid tracks over the course of the last few months, and on Friday, he finally dropped his debut album.

1900Rugrat is a viral artist who has been working hard to expand his sound and audience beyond just one massive social media clip. So far, that has been a successful enterprise for the artist. His singles over the last few weeks have been fantastic, and it's clear that he has grown immensely as an artist. In fact, that growth can be heard on his new album, Big Ah Kidz, which dropped on Friday. This is his debut album, and he managed to get some big names on it. As you will see, the biggest feature here is Quavo . He's getting co-signs from other Florida artists, and there is no denying that this is just the beginning for 1900Rugrat.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!