Big Ah Kidz - Album by 1900Rugrat

1900Rugrat is a viral artist who has been working hard to expand his sound and audience beyond just one massive social media clip. So far, that has been a successful enterprise for the artist. His singles over the last few weeks have been fantastic, and it's clear that he has grown immensely as an artist. In fact, that growth can be heard on his new album, Big Ah Kidz, which dropped on Friday. This is his debut album, and he managed to get some big names on it. As you will see, the biggest feature here is Quavo. He's getting co-signs from other Florida artists, and there is no denying that this is just the beginning for 1900Rugrat.
Release Date: November 7, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Big Ah Kidz
- MF!!!
- Killed Barney
- Red Dead feat. Kyle Richh
- No Diddy
- Sleeper Cell
- Every Week feat. Loe Shimmy & Quavo
- Dat Like feat. Hurricane Wisdom
- Still Killed It
- Tamagotchi
- Trumpets
- Da Finish Line
- Hard feat. Hunxho & HeadHuncho Amir
- Chicken Member feat. BabyTron
- Where Da Fine Shyt feat. Rio Da Yung OG
- Ain't No Love feat. BabyChiefDoIt & BAK Jay