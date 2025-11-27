Yeast Talkin' - Album by Hit-Boy & Spank Nitti James

Hit-Boy links with Spank Nitti James for their new joint album Yeast Talkin'. And early reactions are already spotlighting the production as a clear standout. The project arrives tight, gritty, and polished all at once. It pairs Hit-Boy’s layered, soulful beats with Spank Nitti James’ unapologetic street perspective. knocking, drums snapping, and lyrics that stay real without forcing it.

Clocking in at 18 tracks, Yeast Talkin’ sounds like late-night energy. Smooth but tough, with beats that hit hard and bars that feel natural. The feature list adds extra weight across the tracklist. The album includes appearances from BabyTron, Rio Da Yung OG, AzChike, Twoskee, Lefty Gunplay, Don Q, Big Sad 1900, Mach-Hommy, 03 Greedo, hoodtrophy bino, Doley Bernays, plus Buddy, GSnoop, and Terrace Martin. Every feature gives the project additional range without losing its core sound.

Yeast Talkin’ sounds like a project built to age well.

Release Date: November 27, 2025

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Yeast Talkin'