Every Week - Song by 1900Rugrat featuring Quavo & Loe Shimmy

1900Rugrat is set to drop his debut album next week, but first, he has a new song with Quavo and Loe Shimmy.

1900Rugrat is one of the most interesting rappers coming out of Florida right now. His singles are extremely unique, and with his debut album Big Ah Kidz dropping next Friday, there is no doubt that he wants to make an impression. In fact, his new song "Every Week" with Quavo and Loe Shimmy is going to do just that. This song has a throwback vibe to it, and every single artist is delivering some melodic verses or hooks. Quavo really does a great job in the middle of the song, while 1900Rugrat and Loe Shimmy show off their youthful exuberance.

