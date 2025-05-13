Loe Shimmy Racks Up More Cosigns With Ethereal "Dirty Money"

Out of all of Florida's hip-hop acts, Loe Shimmy just may be the most unpredictable of them all. A big reason for that is his squeaky and mumbly delivery. It allows him to lean into more restrained and moody vibes or to channel the likes of Kodak Black's more aggressive work.
Loe Shimmy's versatility has earned him a lot of respect from more established artists like Drake. He's been a fan of the man's works since "tina" off of Z end. However, with his latest track, "Dirty Money," is receiving love from collaborator Trippie Redd and even Quavo.
Both stars dropped multiple "🔥🔥🔥" emojis in the comments section of Shimmy's promotional post on IG. But what's got them labeling this track fire? Well, his unmistakable flows and melodies are insanely catchy, for starters.
The chorus houses those qualities in particular. But the verses are just as solid as Loe sings/raps about his wealth, his game with the ladies, and unstoppable hustle to achieve success.
This track is going to sound good in a live setting, particularly when he helps open up for Lil Baby soon.
The WHAM tour will begin on June 3 and in every U.S. market, Loe will be performing. BigXthaPlug and NLE Choppa will be helping out as well. But with Shimmy's stock rising, he's really going to be the artist that fans should be excited about.
Loe Shimmy "Dirty Money"
Quotable Lyrics:
Way too geeked, I'm somewhere past the moon
Couple shots and now she say she wan' go to the room
It's so wet, l dive inside, I need my scuba suit
She said, "Daddy, let me ride it in that super coupe"
Go 'head, do as you please
Addicted to her like a Percocet