Loe Shimmy Is Feeling Cold & Alone On "All My Love"

Loe Shimmy is a living embodiment of the Florida rap scene. He has the synonymous raspy/croaky delivery, and he also bust out the melodies when required. Well, Loe Shimmy is doing just that on this latest single, "All My Love". This is the Pompano Beach resident's newest offering, and it supersedes his May 10 release, "Zuper". That single featured another fellow Floridian, Wizz Havinn. But this time, Loe (L.O.E. Shimmy) is flying solo, which makes a lot of sense in this case.

"All My Love" features the 25-year-old rapper and singer in a vulnerable position, as he gets candid about his loneliness. He feels there are a lot of people that are out on him. Those include friends, women, and even his family. "Love my baby mama / But she hate me / What’s that all about? / Momma acting different".

Listen To "All My Love" By Loe Shimmy

For Loe, both of these 2024 tracks could be the start of a new album rollout. Another one that could be considered as a potential promo cut is "Miami", which dropped back in the middle of February. The prolific MC has a project out for this year, Zombieland 2. The 24-song behemoth featured the likes of BLP KOSHER, Luh Tyler, Veeze, and ffawty. In hopeful anticipation, check out "All My Love" by Loe Shimmy with the music video link above.

What are your thoughts on "All My Love" by Loe Shimmy? Is this one of his stronger singles as of late, why or why not? Do you think he has a new album coming soon? What was your favorite aspect of the song? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Loe Shimmy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m tired of feeling

Everybody say they love me

Never stay with me

Everybody up and leave

But I’m still trapping

Playing with P’s and keys

