Loe Shimmy Extends "Zombieland 2" To "2.6" With 10 Fresh Cuts

Loe is proving himself to be a two-way threat.

Florida's hip-hop scene is a pretty lush area when it comes to providing some unique talent. One of those names is Loe Shimmy who possesses some familiar yet distinctive qualities. Like a solid number of MCs from there, he shares the now iconic nasally and at times, barely discernable voice. However, what makes the 25-year-old different from the rest of the competition is the ability to go more R&B and soul. Those sounds are extremely prevalent on Zombieland 2.6, the extended version of Loe Shimmy's Zombieland 2.

The multi-hyphenate dropped the latter on March 22 of this year and it was originally 24 songs. Now, Loe is back with a fresh set of 10 cuts, with additional features. Those come from NoCap, Fredo Bang, Wizz Havinn, and Rob49. The Wizz feature on "Zuper", along with "All My Love" were shared ahead of 2.6 in May. On the original version, Loe was bringing slightly more upbeat instrumentals. But on this now double album, the beats are even mellow, woozy, and R&B inspired. One of the more interesting choices of sonics comes on "Top Is Mine". It sounds like it could have made it onto WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU or even Dawn FM, with its 80s pop tinge. But these chances he takes make for an unpredictable and engaging listening experience.

Listen To Zombieland 2.6 By Loe Shimmy

Zombieland 2.6 Tracklist:

Disc 1

  1. Ain't Really With Me
  2. Easter Pink (feat. NoCap)
  3. Top Is Mine
  4. Adderall (feat. Fredo Bang)
  5. Zelda
  6. Zuper (feat. Wizz Havinn)
  7. All My Love
  8. V'zzz (feat. Rob49)
  9. Guapanese
  10. Why

Disc 2

  1. Pray For Peace
  2. Let It Out
  3. Crystal Clear
  4. For Me
  5. Drugs
  6. Jay-Z (feat. BLP KOSHER)
  7. Ain't Enough
  8. Can't Cope
  9. X (feat. ffawty)
  10. Safe Route
  11. Aretha Franklin (feat. Luh Tyler)
  12. Still Landing
  13. Miami
  14. Bulletproof
  15. Wok & Minute Maid
  16. Leave In
  17. Case
  18. Dirty Soda Junkie (feat. Veeze)
  19. All My Life
  20. Murda Dance
  21. Sprung
  22. Maybach Curtains
  23. Can't Blame Em
  24. Maddz

