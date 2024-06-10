Loe Shimmy Extends "Zombieland 2" To "2.6" With 10 Fresh Cuts

Florida's hip-hop scene is a pretty lush area when it comes to providing some unique talent. One of those names is Loe Shimmy who possesses some familiar yet distinctive qualities. Like a solid number of MCs from there, he shares the now iconic nasally and at times, barely discernable voice. However, what makes the 25-year-old different from the rest of the competition is the ability to go more R&B and soul. Those sounds are extremely prevalent on Zombieland 2.6, the extended version of Loe Shimmy's Zombieland 2.

The multi-hyphenate dropped the latter on March 22 of this year and it was originally 24 songs. Now, Loe is back with a fresh set of 10 cuts, with additional features. Those come from NoCap, Fredo Bang, Wizz Havinn, and Rob49. The Wizz feature on "Zuper", along with "All My Love" were shared ahead of 2.6 in May. On the original version, Loe was bringing slightly more upbeat instrumentals. But on this now double album, the beats are even mellow, woozy, and R&B inspired. One of the more interesting choices of sonics comes on "Top Is Mine". It sounds like it could have made it onto WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU or even Dawn FM, with its 80s pop tinge. But these chances he takes make for an unpredictable and engaging listening experience.