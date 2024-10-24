Loe Shimmy And Cash Cobain Turn Up The Heat On "Confession" Single

This is definitely a slow burn.

Loe Shimmy makes mellow music. He's not for the clubs, he's for late night drives and headphones. He provides listeners with subtle, melody-driven hip hop. The notion of him linking up with Cash Cobain was not a slam dunk on paper, given that Cobain has made his name with snappier, more dance-friendly hits. Fortunately, the combination worked out wonderfully. Loe Shimmy and Cash Cobain joined forces on the new single "Confession," which manages to cater to the strengths of both artists.

The Cash Cobain stimulus package is in full effect here. The snaps, and the producer tag are heard at the top of the song, but "Confession" is a bit different. It's glitchy, but it's also slower, and more subdued than most of Cobain's biggest hits. The change works. Loe Shimmy finds a pocket during the first verse, slipping effortlessly into the beat with his catchy delivery. Cobain has a different approach when he picks up the song during the second half, but the switch up works to the song's advantage. Loe Shimmy and Cash Cobain sound wildly different on record, and it's these sonic disparities that make "Confession" a compelling listen, ultimately.

Loe Shimmy Sounds Fantastic Over Cobain Production

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, girl, I got a confession
Baby, you the baddest in the room
I'ma teach 'em a lesson
Play with you, they a*s gon' make the news

Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
