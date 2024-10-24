Loe Shimmy And Cash Cobain Turn Up The Heat On "Confession" Single

This is definitely a slow burn.

Loe Shimmy makes mellow music. He's not for the clubs, he's for late night drives and headphones. He provides listeners with subtle, melody-driven hip hop. The notion of him linking up with Cash Cobain was not a slam dunk on paper, given that Cobain has made his name with snappier, more dance-friendly hits. Fortunately, the combination worked out wonderfully. Loe Shimmy and Cash Cobain joined forces on the new single "Confession," which manages to cater to the strengths of both artists.

The Cash Cobain stimulus package is in full effect here. The snaps, and the producer tag are heard at the top of the song, but "Confession" is a bit different. It's glitchy, but it's also slower, and more subdued than most of Cobain's biggest hits. The change works. Loe Shimmy finds a pocket during the first verse, slipping effortlessly into the beat with his catchy delivery. Cobain has a different approach when he picks up the song during the second half, but the switch up works to the song's advantage. Loe Shimmy and Cash Cobain sound wildly different on record, and it's these sonic disparities that make "Confession" a compelling listen, ultimately.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Loe Shimmy Sounds Fantastic Over Cobain Production

Quotable Lyrics: