Loe Shimmy & Wizz Havinn Rep Florida ON "Zuper"

With the Florida rap scene being ran by acts like Kodak Black, Denzel Curry, and the late great XXXTENTACION, some of the new kids in the block want a turn. Loe Shimmy and Wizz Havinn are two of those names looking to make an impact with songs like "Zuper." This one of a handful of collaborations from these East Coast natives and it is their second already this year. Their last effort was "4AM at Coffee Zone" with features from other FL rising stars Luh Tyler, BossMan Dlow, and C Stunna.

Individually speaking, each rapper has been active this year. Loe Shimmy is coming off two singles, "Miami" and "Dirty Soda Junkie" with Veeze, as well as a new album Zombieland 2. In the case of the Tallahassee resident, Wizz Havinn has dropped off several songs as well, with a couple of them getting remixed with DJ Ess. On "Zuper," Loe and Wizz are making sure to put on for their hometown with their cadences and instrumental choice.

Listen To "Zuper" By Loe Shimmy & Wizz Havinn

Loe is known for his extremely nonchalant and sleepy delivery, whereas Wizz raps with slightly more energy and fervor. The beat sounds like something that Luh Tyler would spit over, as it is very minimal and lowkey. Additionally, both Loe and Wizz rap about their hard-earned success with ease and confidence. Their new track can be spun with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Zuper" by Loe Shimmy and Wizz Havinn? Is this one of their stronger releases as of late for both rappers, why or why not? Do you think either one has a new album in the works after dropping this? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Loe Shimmy and Wizz Havinn. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Super Wizz, super s***, done walked in with a brick of P (Supersoaker)

I should've said Zuper 'cause you know I'm locked in with the Z's (Z, Z)

Poppin' that s*** with the ease

H*es comin' by the threes, smokin' on exotic trees (Yeah)

I can blow that s*** any day, got a lot of cheese (Got a lot of cheese)

N****, you just flaggin', in the way, you ain't 'bout a thing (F*** n****)

