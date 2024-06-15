Wizz Havinn Gives Us A Look On How He Made It "Fresh Out The Trenches"

Wizz is proving more and more why he should be considered a new face of Florida hip-hop.

"It's a raw reflection of the struggles and triumphs of the hustle and grind that defines life in the trenches I'm fresh out of". That is how Tallahassee, Florida rapper Wizz Havinn is defining his brand-new mixtape, Fresh Out The Trenches, according to a press release. This is the latest offering from the 23-year-old and is a follow up to his 2023 tape, Super Wizz, and its deluxe, The Sequel. He has not been around for too long, kickstarting his career in 2022, but you will not be able to tell when you hear this.

Throughout the 18 tracks, Wizz is getting painfully real, while also bringing the brags to the max. He is not cutting any corners, getting pretty descriptive when it comes to talking about his rapid rise. The latter is proven through the features he has brought forward. From working with his East Coast contemporaries BossMan Dlow, Luh Tyler, and Loe Shimmy, or an equally burgeoning talent like Rob49, Wizz is showing he is here to stay. Leading up to Fresh Out The Trenches, he dropped four singles including "Loco", "Don Julio", "Tunka Truck", and the Florida cypher, "4AM at Coffee Zone". If you want to check out these fire tracks, see the links below to show love to Wizz Havinn.

Listen To Fresh Out The Trenches By Wizz Havinn

Fresh Out The Trenches Tracklist:

  1. Bad Dreams
  2. MM
  3. Don Julio
  4. Steak and Lobster
  5. Keys
  6. Biggie Small
  7. New Edition (feat. Rob49)
  8. Tunka Truck
  9. Posed To
  10. Dope Hole
  11. Worth a Ticket (feat. BossMan Dlow)
  12. Lulu
  13. The Type (feat. NoCap)
  14. Loco
  15. My SuperGirl
  16. Way Different
  17. Adderall Dreaming
  18. 4AM at Coffee Zone (Florida Avengers) with Loe Shimmy, Luh Tyler, BossMan Dlow, C Stunna

