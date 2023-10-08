Loe Shimmy Is Sipping The “Wok & Lemonade” On His New Song

We discuss a lot of Florida rappers here at HNHH because there are so many of them that are on the rise. Names like BLP Kosher, Luh Tyler, SCY Jimmy, and plenty of others are bubbling up to the top of the East Coast heap. One of those names we do not get to talk about a whole lot is Loe Shimmy. He was actually on Tyler's debut album, My Vision. You can find him on the laid-back cut "Santa."

However, while Loe has gone on to drop some singles and features, he has not dropped his own project this year. His first feature came all the way back in February. He joined up with Goldenboy Countup on the song "Forever." He has also gone on to work with Wizz Havinn, C Stunna, 6kfly, and plenty of others.

Listen To "Wok & Minute Maid" From Loe Shimmy

Over the past three singles, though, they have all been solo tracks. The same remains true here with his latest effort, "Wok & Lemonade." The beat is very cruise-worthy and Shimmy finds himself right at home on it. He has a similar mumbly and raspy flow to Tyler and some of the other rappers from the area. Give it a listen up above with the music video for it.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track from Loe Shimmy, "Wok & Lemonade?" Is he your favorite rapper from Florida? Which songs do you like the most from Shimmy? We would like to hear what you have to say about this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Loe Shimmy, as well as all of the hottest song releases.

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh girl I need you stay forever

Uh I walk in the club and I’ma change the weather

Hundred racks in 20’s stuff it in my leather

Treat her like a treasure

Girl you make it better

I put shit on stretchers

