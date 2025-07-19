Loe Shimmy continues his ascent with Rockstar Junkie, a 26-track release that showcases the Florida rapper’s relentless drive and melodic versatility.
The album, his third in just 18 months, follows a breakout 2024 that included Zombieland 2, its deluxe edition Zombieland 2.6, and Nardy World, the latter boosted by a Billboard-charting remix of “For Me” featuring Brent Faiyaz.
Released days after wrapping a headlining tour and a high-profile opening run on Lil Baby’s WHAM Tour, Rockstar Junkie arrives with significant momentum. The project reflects both artistic evolution and lived experience, rooted in the work ethic that sees Shimmy recording from SUVs, airplanes, and even a bathroom in a high-rise condo. “I catch every opportunity I got to record,” he says.
Featuring guest appearances from Quavo, Trippie Redd, Don Toliver, NoCap, and fellow XXL Freshman YTB Fatt, the album blends emotional depth with raw confidence. Shimmy’s style—what he calls “groovy trap music”—draws from a range of influences, including Rod Wave’s soul-baring melodies, Detroit’s percussive bounce, and the Caribbean rhythms of his Pompano Beach upbringing.
Tracks like “3am” with Don Toliver and “Tubi Movie,” named after his favorite streaming service, highlight his ability to switch between grit and introspection. His delivery balances vulnerability and swagger, adding new texture to the Southern “pain rap” tradition. That duality, echoed in the album title, reflects the tension between his hard-won rise and the emotional weight behind it.
Shimmy’s growing reputation extends beyond Florida. Co-signs from Drake and consistent viral moments have positioned him as one of the South’s most promising new voices. Rockstar Junkie isn’t a pivot—it’s a statement. For Loe Shimmy, the climb isn’t over, but the arrival is undeniable.
Rockstar Junkie - Loe Shimmy
Official Tracklist
01. Permanent Scarz
02. Tubi Movie
03. You Decide
04. Two Faced (feat. YTB Fatt)
05. Private Party
06. Demon (feat. NoCap)
07. Gave It
08. Feenin 4 Mo
09. 3am (feat. Don Toliver)
10. Angel Reese
11. Rockstar Junkie
12. Broke
13. Abuse My Love
14. Zuper Sonic
15. Super Dirty (feat. Sleepy Hallow)
16. How You Feel About It (feat. Quavo)
17. Not Alright
18. Kill The Scene
19. Say Hey
20. Add It Up (feat. Trippie Redd)
21. Off My Mind
22. Take A Chance (feat. Luh Tyler)
23. Turnt Me Evil
24. Medic (feat. Ffawty)
25. Juice Wrld
26. Dirty Money