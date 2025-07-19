Loe Shimmy continues his ascent with Rockstar Junkie, a 26-track release that showcases the Florida rapper’s relentless drive and melodic versatility.

The album, his third in just 18 months, follows a breakout 2024 that included Zombieland 2, its deluxe edition Zombieland 2.6, and Nardy World, the latter boosted by a Billboard-charting remix of “For Me” featuring Brent Faiyaz.

Released days after wrapping a headlining tour and a high-profile opening run on Lil Baby’s WHAM Tour, Rockstar Junkie arrives with significant momentum. The project reflects both artistic evolution and lived experience, rooted in the work ethic that sees Shimmy recording from SUVs, airplanes, and even a bathroom in a high-rise condo. “I catch every opportunity I got to record,” he says.

Featuring guest appearances from Quavo, Trippie Redd, Don Toliver, NoCap, and fellow XXL Freshman YTB Fatt, the album blends emotional depth with raw confidence. Shimmy’s style—what he calls “groovy trap music”—draws from a range of influences, including Rod Wave’s soul-baring melodies, Detroit’s percussive bounce, and the Caribbean rhythms of his Pompano Beach upbringing.

Tracks like “3am” with Don Toliver and “Tubi Movie,” named after his favorite streaming service, highlight his ability to switch between grit and introspection. His delivery balances vulnerability and swagger, adding new texture to the Southern “pain rap” tradition. That duality, echoed in the album title, reflects the tension between his hard-won rise and the emotional weight behind it.

Shimmy’s growing reputation extends beyond Florida. Co-signs from Drake and consistent viral moments have positioned him as one of the South’s most promising new voices. Rockstar Junkie isn’t a pivot—it’s a statement. For Loe Shimmy, the climb isn’t over, but the arrival is undeniable.

Rockstar Junkie - Loe Shimmy

Official Tracklist

01. Permanent Scarz

02. Tubi Movie

03. You Decide

04. Two Faced (feat. YTB Fatt)

05. Private Party

06. Demon (feat. NoCap)

07. Gave It

08. Feenin 4 Mo

09. 3am (feat. Don Toliver)

10. Angel Reese

11. Rockstar Junkie

12. Broke

13. Abuse My Love

14. Zuper Sonic

15. Super Dirty (feat. Sleepy Hallow)

16. How You Feel About It (feat. Quavo)

17. Not Alright

18. Kill The Scene

19. Say Hey

20. Add It Up (feat. Trippie Redd)

21. Off My Mind

22. Take A Chance (feat. Luh Tyler)

23. Turnt Me Evil

24. Medic (feat. Ffawty)

25. Juice Wrld