Loe Shimmy Has Another Hit With "Kill The Scene"

It's honestly hard to ignore what Loe Shimmy is doing now as the Florida rapper is versatile with a unique sound. It borrows from the likes of Kodak Black, especially in the vocal delivery department. But outside of that, the Pompano Beach native is a one-of-one kind of talent.
It comes from his ability to pen these track that really blur the lines between R&B and rap as he tends to opt for moody and atmospheric instrumentals. They almost always have this melodic quality to them, lending Loe Shimmy to sing/rap his way through them.
Just listen to the remix of his popular track "For Me" that brings along one of his many co-signers. Brent Faiyaz. You'll see what we mean.
But Loe is back on that energy with his latest offering, "Kill The Scene." It arrives amidst a prolific stretch of singles that includes "Juice Wrld," "Dirty Money," "Free Shmurk," and more.
"Kill The Scene" finds Loe auto crooning about a girl that he's got his mind and heart set on. However, he also dishes on his grind, fake friends, and fame. "Won't give up, you get up and keep tryin' (Keep tryin') / It ain't on me, lil' n****, it's in me (Yeah)," he raps, for example.
It's another catchy cut from Loe, and one that we figure will hit hard on tour. He's currently in the middle of assisting Lil Baby on his accompanying tour for WHAM.
Loe Shimmy "Kill The Scene"
Quotable Lyrics:
Time to get out of that dress that I bought her (Yeah)
Do that lil' trick that I taught you (Yeah)
You say the word, I'ma cut off my roster
Kick they a*s right the curb like a bottle (Yeah)
She wanna go one more round, I won't stop her (One more round)
Beat that p**sy right up like a boxer (Eat it up)