Loe Shimmy Has Another Hit With "Kill The Scene"

Loe Shimmy is sure to keep the buzz around him alive with this vibey and wavy cut, "Kill The Scene," out now.

Time to get out of that dress that I bought her (Yeah) Do that lil' trick that I taught you (Yeah) You say the word, I'ma cut off my roster Kick they a*s right the curb like a bottle (Yeah) She wanna go one more round, I won't stop her (One more round) Beat that p**sy right up like a boxer (Eat it up)

"Kill The Scene" finds Loe auto crooning about a girl that he's got his mind and heart set on. However, he also dishes on his grind, fake friends, and fame. "Won't give up, you get up and keep tryin' (Keep tryin') / It ain't on me, lil' n****, it's in me (Yeah)," he raps, for example.

It comes from his ability to pen these track that really blur the lines between R&B and rap as he tends to opt for moody and atmospheric instrumentals. They almost always have this melodic quality to them, lending Loe Shimmy to sing/rap his way through them.

About The Author

